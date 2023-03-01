The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 9,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.39.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
