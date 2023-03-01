The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 9,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.