The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $31.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 389.73% from the company’s previous close.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 774,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

