The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Puma Stock Down 1.4 %

PUM opened at €60.40 ($64.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.84. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €82.12 ($87.36).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

