The Graph Price Tops $0.16 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $70.05 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,596,059,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,824,223,629 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

