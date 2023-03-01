The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $140.03. 38,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.27. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

