The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,368. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

