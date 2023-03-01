The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,116,000 after purchasing an additional 461,336 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Kroger by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,188,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

KR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 2,898,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,475. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

