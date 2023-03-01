The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.72

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 86781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
