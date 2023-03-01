The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.72

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 86781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 2,942 shares valued at $99,489. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

