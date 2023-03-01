The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Acquires $13,620.00 in Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Bower bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $13,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,111 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,147. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $498,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

