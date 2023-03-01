The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Acquires $13,620.00 in Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Bower bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $13,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,111 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,147. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.