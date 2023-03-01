The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

