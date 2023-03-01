Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 680,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,405. The stock has a market cap of $727.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.