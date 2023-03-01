ThetaDrop Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.41 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $49.41 million and $113,049.11 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

