Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

TWKS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 944,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

