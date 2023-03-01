Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
TWKS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 944,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
