Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

