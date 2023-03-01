Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.
TWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.