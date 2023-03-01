Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 724,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.