Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.87 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.
Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.5 %
Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 141,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.