Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.87 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.5 %

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 141,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

