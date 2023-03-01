Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Holdings Increased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,436,654 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1,522.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 828,144 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 429,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 215.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 379,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

TBCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.