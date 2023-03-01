TNC Coin Price Tops $0.11 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $655.41 million and $171,009.12 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10952035 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $156,517.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

