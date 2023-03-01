Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 2,788.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TKGSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 77,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,615. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

