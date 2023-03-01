Traders Purchase High Volume of Pulmonx Call Options (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,956 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,265% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Pulmonx by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

