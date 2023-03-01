Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

