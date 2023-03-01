TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.91 and last traded at $75.06. Approximately 508,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 421,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Specifically, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,456 shares of company stock worth $11,835,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

