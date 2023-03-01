Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1089 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

TSRYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 30,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,814. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

