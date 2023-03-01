Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

TREX stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 477,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

