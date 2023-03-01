Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $55,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 90.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,621,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

