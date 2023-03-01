Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops One Day Volume of $22.92 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $549.58 million and approximately $22.92 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.50 or 0.01313910 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.01655047 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1,531.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

