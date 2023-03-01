TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 91,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. TTEC has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $88.48.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.