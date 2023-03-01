Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 21.2 %

TUP traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,365. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.25. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

