Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up approximately 4.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 2.59% of Turning Point Brands worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

NYSE TPB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. 46,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,004. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.12 million, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

