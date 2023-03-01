U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of U.S. Bancorp worth $283,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. 2,730,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

