UBS Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM traded down €0.86 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.40 ($64.26). 564,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €82.12 ($87.36).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

