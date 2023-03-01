UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Down 6.8%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 197,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 297,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.97 million, a P/E ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $30,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

