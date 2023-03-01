Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Umpqua worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Umpqua by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 24,809,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

