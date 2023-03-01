uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 119.07%.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $981.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $65,349.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
