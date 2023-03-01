United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

YUM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.63. 69,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,768. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

