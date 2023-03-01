United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Yum! Brands Price Performance
YUM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.63. 69,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,768. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.