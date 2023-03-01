United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,907 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,319. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

