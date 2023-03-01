United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 438,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,168. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

