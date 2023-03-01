United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.82. 16,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,078. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

