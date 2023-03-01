United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 47,596 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,740. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.