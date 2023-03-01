United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,692 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 98,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,930. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.94) to GBX 2,810 ($33.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.44) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,860 ($34.51) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.