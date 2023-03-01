United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 123,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,632. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

