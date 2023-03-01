United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 40,172 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Vale Stock Up 4.3 %

Vale Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 3,016,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,724,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

