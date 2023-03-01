United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,495 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.21. 24,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $216.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

