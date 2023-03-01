United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,957. United Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

