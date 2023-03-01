United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

USM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:USM opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

