UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $177,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,728,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $474.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,772. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.33 and its 200-day moving average is $516.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

