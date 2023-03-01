UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

UPMMY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

