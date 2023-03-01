Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.45 on Friday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.