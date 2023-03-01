Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.45 on Friday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

