VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.