Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $62,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,673. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

